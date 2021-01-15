Elche has made the signing of Johan Mojic officiala, a reinforcement advanced by AS last Wednesday. The Colombian player has committed to the franjiverde set until the end of the season, with purchase option, and will debut as a franjiverde next Tuesday, at the José Zorrilla stadium, against Real Valladolid.

Mojica, 28, arrives on loan from Girona, after having played during the first part of the season in Atalanta, in the Italian Serie A. In the next European rival of Real Madrid he also debuted this season in the Champions League.

It is the first of the “five or six signings” that Jorge Almirón expects in the winter market. The franjiverde club too He wants a central defender, a right back, an offensive midfielder and a forward. In addition, he will be attentive to any options that arise in the market for the month of January.