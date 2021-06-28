The future of Johan mojica has the Girona. The Colombian, who has a contract with the rojiblanca entity until 2022, played on loan the first part of last season in the Atalanta and in winter he chose to go to Elche. The club from Elche, which also had him on loan from Girona, he continues to ponder whether or not he makes the purchase option for him of almost 2.5 million euros effective. Of course, the countdown has already started because you only have time to make a final decision until this wednesday. Your strategy, clear: you are interested, but you are rushing because you want to lower the price.

There are 48 hours left until the deadline for Elche to accept the purchase option or not and where they seem to be calmer is in Girona. He is not for the work of letting Mojica go for less than 2.4 million and it is that the rojiblanca sports management knows that it is a player with a good poster for European clubs because he has played 113 matches in the Second Division and 60 in the First Division. In addition, as published from Serbia, the Red Star He would be very interested in getting him and Mojica himself would not look down on this option since it is a team that has many options to be in the next edition of the Champions League. What seems very clear is that He has no place in Girona because his record is difficult to sustain after not achieving promotion to First Division. In addition, he only has one year left on his contract with the Girona entity and it is considered that it is the ideal time to transfer it and thus try to make cash.

But it is not the only movement of which they are pending in Girona because a week full of meetings and ups and downs is coming. It’s more, In the next few hours, the renewal of Juan Carlos’ contract must be made official until 2023 and communicate if Francisco remains as the technician for the next campaign. This Wednesday, the coach will be free and it seems certain that, if this date is reached without an agreement, the club will bet on a relay. And the best placed to occupy the bench are Sergio Pellicer and Francisco Javier García Pimienta