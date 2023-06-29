Mojang is ending official support for the Minecraft subreddit, due to current issues with reddit.

The subredditat the time of writing, has 7.4m subscribers making it one of the largest on the platform.

However, a post from Mojang developer Mikael Hedberg stated that official support will now cease, though it will remain a place of unofficial discussion.

“As you have no doubt heard by now, Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation changes across many subreddits. Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to,” wrote Hedberg.

“We want to thank you for all the feedback and discussion you’ve participated in in past changelog threads. You are of course welcome to post unofficial update threads going forward, and if you want to reach the team with feedback about the game, please Visit our feedback site at feedback.minecraft.net or contact us on one of our official social media channels.”



Reddit CEO Steve Huffman recently announced increased charges for third-party apps to access its API, meaning other companies plugged into the platform would have to pay extortionate prices.

Apollothe developer of the reddit app for iOS stated it would have to pay reddit $20m each year to keep running.

Mojang’s decision is just the latest move in a long line of subreddits organizing a mass blackout in protest.

An internal memo from Huffman to staff back in June warned staff not to wear reddit merchandise in public, but he claimed the blackout “will pass”, reported The Verge.

“There’s a lot of noise with this one. Among the noisiest we’ve seen. Please know that our teams are on it, and like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well,” Huffman said.

“We absolutely must ship what we said we would. The only long term solution is improving our product, and in the short term we have a few upcoming critical mod tool launches we need to nail.”

He added: “I am sorry to say this, but please be mindful of wearing reddit gear in public. Some folks are really upset, and we don’t want you to be the object of their frustrations.”