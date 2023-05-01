Premier League Darts European Darts Open | Clash between Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld seems imminent

Premier League leader Michael van Gerwen traveled to Newcastle with a good feeling. The eighth Premier League night will take place there tonight. Mighty Mike won Players Championship 7 last Sunday to record his first tournament win of the year. “That gives us confidence,” said Van Gerwen, who may prepare for a duel with Raymond van Barneveld after the Premier League evening.