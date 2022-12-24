The singer Moises Vega He became known for joining the Hermanos Yaipén orchestra in 2008. At that time, it was one of the best-known and most requested cumbia groups. Also, he was in Papillon and Camaguey. His personal life was also made public when he announced his romance with actress Magdyel Ugaz in 2010. However, the relationship ended in November of that same year and he only sent good wishes to the member of “Al fondo hay place”.

Something that is rarely remembered is that, in 2012, the former member of the Walter and Javier Yaipén musical group also ventured into acting in the miniseries “La reina de las carretillas” from the production company michele alexander. His character was Anibal, a young musician who wanted to stand out, but was rejected on several occasions.

Moisés Vega went through important cumbia groups such as Hermanos Yaipén and Papillón. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República

The passage of Moisés Vega through the Yaipén Brothers

In mid 2018, Moises Vega He joined the well-known cumbia orchestra of the Yaipén Brothers, at that time this was one of the best known and requested. However, in 2011 there was a controversy over his transfer to the Papillón group and it was said that they would ask him to pay a penalty of 100,000 soles.

Despite this, in 2014 he was seen again in the ranks of the Chiclayo team. “Last week I started with the Hermanos Yaipén group, I already had my first shows and I am happy to return to the stage after more than a year and a half, it has been very exciting,” he told Trome.

Moisés Vega in the Yaipén Brothers. Photo: Yaipén Brothers/Facebook

What does Moisés Vega currently do?

In 2020, Moises Vega He sought to reinvent himself in the face of the crisis of concerts and shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time he launched himself as a mariachi with the support of his cousin Jesús de él, who is the son of the well-remembered ‘Charro Vega’, and offered serenades.

Recently, in July of this year, the cumbia singer reappeared on television announcing his new group: Moises Vega and orchestra. In the same way, he commented that he opened an entertainment venue called Ruta 36.