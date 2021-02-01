With only 19 years old, Moisés Caicedo lands in the Premier League. The Ecuadorian midfielder is Brighton’s new player, which comes from Independent of the Valley. File until June 2025 with Las Gaviotas after a convoluted operation that has had him two weeks in England waiting to close the negotiation. “It has been a difficult transfer, due to current restrictions, and there has been a lot of work in various departments of the club to complete the transfer “, it states Dan ashworth, Brighton’s technical director. As published The New York Times a few days ago in an exhaustive report, many agents have wanted to participate in this operation that has been closed in around 5 million euros.

Caicedo has been one of the great pillars of Independiente del Valle in the last two years and one of the great hopes of Ecuadorian soccer. Raised in the high-performance center of the Sangolquí complex, one of the best quarries in South America, he uncovered himself in the Copa Libertadores Sub-20, in which the Rayados were champions, and in a short time he took a place in the first team. Hand in hand with the Spanish Miguel Angel Ramirez, who announced his departure from the team in December, Moisés Caicedo has perfected his technique and has established himself as the starting eleven of an Independiente del Valle that has not stopped growing in recent seasons.

With the arrival of the Ecuadorian, Brighton incorporates muscle and technique in the midfield. Despite his young age, Caicedo he moves with a lot of personality through the field. Has a clean and fluid ball output, an exquisite long displacement and is always in the right place and time. His physical conditions allow him to play at a very high intensity level and offers a great deployment to both sides of the field. Such are its virtues that Manchester United wanted to take over his services, but finally decided not to bid on it.

Brighton is having a good time in the Premier League. He beat Tottenham in the last match played in the competition and accumulate three days without losing, something that has been worth get away from drop-offs. In addition, he advanced to Round of 16 of the FA Cup after beating Blackpool and will face Leicester.

Before having minutes in England, Moisés Caicedo will have to get used to the routine of the club and his new teammates. “He will need time to settle in with the group, for us to get to know him and vice versa, as well as to catch up and be prepared for the demands of the Premier League”, Explain Graham Potter, new coach of the Ecuadorian. “He has done very well in Ecuador and made his debut for his country at just 18. It is an exciting signing, but it is important that we give him time to adapt”, finished the technician.

After those first few weeks of adaptation, Moisés Caicedo hopes to have continuity to continue counting for Gustavo Alfaro in the future. He made his debut last October with the Ecuadorian team and has already left details of his quality. He is called to be the leader of the Tricolor in the coming years and His next big challenge will be, in addition to the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar, the 2021 America’s Cup, in which Ecuador wants to surprise.