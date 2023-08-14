Chelsea have officially announced this Monday the signing of the Ecuadorian international midfielder moises caicedo21, from Brighton and who has signed an eight-year contract with the English club with the option of one more.

“I am very happy to join Chelsea. I am very excited to be here at this great club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me. I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I’m looking forward to starting to work with the team”, says Caicedo on the Chelsea website.

Moisés Caicedo’s career began in the Ecuadorian city of Santo Domingo. At the age of 13, he was already playing in a regional team and was in the lower categories of CD Espoli. Two years later he signed for Independiente del Valle.

His talent was evident to everyone at the club and Caicedo made his senior national team debut at the age of 17. He established himself in the first team during the 2020 campaign, but he also continued to represent the club in the Copa Libertadores under-20.

Caicedo was key for Independiente to reach the final of the competition, in which they faced and beat River Plate. In February 2021, Caicedo left South America and completed his move to Brighton. He didn’t make his debut until the following season – against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup – and then went on loan to Belgian Beerschot. Caicedo spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign in Belgium and made 14 appearances for Beerschot before being recalled by Brighton.

Last season, Caicedo played 43 games for the Seagulls, who achieved the best place in their history in the Premier League, sixth. Caicedo was named the club’s Player of the Season and Player of the Season.

For the London club’s co-sports directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Moisés Caicedo “has proven to be a standout player in European football over the last 18 months, and we are delighted to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.”

next to his mom

The presentation of Moisés is a sensation on social networks. The player appears next to his mother, with whom he has an emotional conversation.

“God bless you, my son,” the mother tells Moisés. They then talk about an old photo they took in 2020 and say the family’s dream came true. “I congratulate you,” adds the mother.

According to Chelsea, Moisés Caicedo “possesses a rare skill set in midfield” and is a player they have “been looking for for some time”. “We believe he will have a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season and for years to come,” he adds.

EFE

More sports news