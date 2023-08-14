He Chelsea has reached an agreement with Brighton to acquire Ecuadorian defensive midfielder moises caicedo for 115 million pounds ($146 million), a record sum in England, British media said on Monday.

Caicedo, 21, was also wanted by el Liverpool, whose coach Jurgen Klopp He even announced an agreement with Brighton on Friday.

(Mourning in the Colombian women’s team: Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother is murdered) (Luis Díaz started unstoppable in Liverpool! Watch the video of his great goal against Chelsea)

The official is missing

But the media later reported that the player had doubts about his future destiny, preventing the conclusion of his move to the ‘Reds’. According to the media, the Ecuadorian international would have preferred to finally sign for Chelsea, where he will sign an eight-year contract.

The London club, which drew 1-1 against Liverpool on Sunday in its first game of Premier Leagueexpects Caicedo to join their ranks for the visit to the Westham the next Sunday.

If this transfer is confirmed, Caicedo would become the most expensive signing in the history of the Premier League, above the Argentine Enzo Fernandez (106.8 million pounds paid by Chelsea to Benfica in 2023), from English Declan Rice (105 million pounds paid by Arsenal to West Ham in 2023) and also English Jack Grealish (100 million pounds paid by the Manchester City to Aston Villa in 2021).

Brighton would achieve enormous capital gains with this player, signed for nearly 4 million pounds in 2021 from the Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, and who has not played 50 Premier League games.

Caicedo did not enter the squad for the Seagulls’ first game of the season, won 4-1 on Saturday at the Luton Town reception. (Shakira “continues to be touched” and prepares another “hard blow” for Gerard Piqué)