Rio de Janeiro Military Police corporal Alauir de Mattos Faria, who works in the 41st Battalion (Irajá), gave testimony this Thursday, 3rd, to the Homicide Police Station (DH) in Rio de Janeiro in the investigation into the beating until the death of Congolese Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe, 24, on 24 January.

Faria was named as the owner of the Biruta kiosk, which operates on the same property as the Tropicália kiosk, where the crime took place. According to his lawyer, Lennon Correia, Faria had lost contact with the Congolese, but while he was with him, he considered him a calm boy who didn’t get into trouble.

“He (Faria) hadn’t been visiting the kiosk much recently, so he wasn’t having contact with Moïse. He can’t tell what Moïse’s recent behavior was like. What he reported is that until two years ago, when he had a little more contact with Moïse, Moïse was a very quiet guy and had never gotten into trouble with anyone,” Correia said.

Faria’s lawyer also stated that his client is not the owner, but a friend of the kiosk owner. “The kiosk looks like it belongs to a gentleman named Celso, who is a friend of Mr. Alauir, and the manager is Mrs. Viviane, who is Mr. Alauir’s sister. Mr. Alauir would go to the kiosk from time to time to help his sister with the kiosk work. That’s why he’s known in the region, but he doesn’t own it,” he said.

In a custody hearing held this Thursday, the Justice maintained the temporary arrest of the three accused of the crime – Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, known as Dezenove, 28 years old, Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, known as Tota, 21 years old, and Fabio Pirineus da Silva, the Beautiful, 41 years old.

The crime

The Civil Police of Rio investigates the brutal death by beating of Congolese Moïse. He lived in Brazil since 2014, working at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca (west of Rio). According to relatives, the African died after being assaulted by five men after collecting a work debt on the 24th.

