Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Italian striker Moise Kane of Paris Saint-Germain said that he will never forget his time at Juventus, and he brings with them wonderful memories in the «Allianz Stadium», the stronghold of the «Bianconeri».

He admitted that he watched with interest the “Juventus” matches, stressing that the “old lady” would always remain in his heart.

Kane started his football career as a professional player with Juventus in 2016, before Everton bought him for 28 million euros (24 million pounds sterling), and loaned him to the Parisian club last October, and achieved great success with his new team, and headed for a wonderful goal in the first leg. The 16th round of the “Champions League” against Barcelona, ​​in the match that ended with the victory of Saint-Germain 4-1.

Kane told “Sport Mediaset” that he had never forgotten the “old lady”, because the “Bianconeri” was the first club that gave him the opportunity to play in its beginnings, and confirmed that he watches the team’s matches whenever the opportunity arises.

Kane was the record holder for the youngest player to participate in the first team of Juventus, where he played his first match at the age of 16 years, 8 months and 23 days, when he participated as a substitute against Pascara in Serie A on 19 November 2016.

Kane participated with “Juventus” in 21 matches in various competitions and scored 8 goals, but he did not establish himself as a main player in the first team.

Kane is currently benefiting from his playing in Paris Saint-Germain, as he has reached a high “Form”, and is always fighting to secure a place for him in the starting line-up, despite the difficulty of that in the presence of Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi and Angel Di Maria.