Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/25/2024 – 22:36

Moïse Kabagambe was honored this Tuesday (25) with a posthumous Tiradentes Medal at the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), which is considered the state’s highest honor. The Congolese was beaten to death at a kiosk in the capital of Rio de Janeiro in 2022. According to the family, the attacks occurred after he had demanded a late payment.

Present at the ceremony, Moïse’s mother and brother thanked the tribute, which they believe is an important way of keeping his memory alive and putting pressure on Justice to conclude the case. Three people accused of attacking Moïse will go to a popular jury and will be charged with triple intentional homicide. But the trial has not yet been scheduled.

“It’s a very heavy day for me. It feels like there’s a stone inside your heart. Very sad, I couldn’t sleep well at night. We will continue this fight. Thank you for this very beautiful medal for our boy Moïse”, said Lotsove Lolo Lavy Ivone, Moïse’s mother.

“Is very difficult. It’s been two years since he passed away and for us it seems like two days or two months ago. Every day is very difficult for us. We thank all the institutions that have been fighting for immigrants. May what happened to Moïse not happen to other people, immigrants, black boys”, said Maurice Magbo, Moïse’s brother.

The solemn session was chaired by the president of the Human Rights and Citizenship Defense Commission (CDDHC) of Alerj, state deputy Dani Monteiro (PSOL).

“It is necessary to monitor the judicial process as we still do not have a definitive conviction for the three who were directly related to the case. A barbaric action, tying a person up with a thread, throwing them to the ground, beating them to death. It is inhumane and completely brutal”, said the deputy.

“For us, handing over this medal to Moïse’s family is honoring an entire refugee community that sees Brazil as a land of hope, but where it is systematically trampled upon. Dona Ivone came to Brazil because she believed in democratic and diverse politics. She brought her children believing they could have a better future and ended up losing one of them.”

Entitled “Migration is a human right”, today’s event referred to World Refugee Day, celebrated on June 20th. Refugee rights leaders and institutions received the Marielle Franco Award, recognition for services provided in the area of ​​human rights. The recipients were the NGOs Abraço Cultural, Haiti Aqui, Venezuela Global, Associação Mawon, LGBT+ Movimento, and Eliane Vieira Almeida, coordinator of Migration and Refuge and executive secretary of the Intersectoral State Committee for Policies for Attention to Refugees and Migrants (CEIPARM).