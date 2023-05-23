Estadão Contenti

05/23/2023

São Paulo, 23rd – Moinho Anaconda, from Paraná, plans to set up its third wheat flour factory in Mato Grosso, the government of Mato Grosso informed in a statement. Later this year, the company will choose the municipality to make the contribution, between Barra do Garças, Primavera do Leste and Rondonópolis.

In the note, the director of the Moinho Anaconda unit in Curitiba, Max Piermartiri, commented that these three municipalities are “strategically located on the company’s commercial routes”, he said. “Both these cities and Cuiabá are important logistical points for commercial service not only in Mato Grosso, but in the Midwest.”

The government explains that, initially, the unit to be installed would be a bottling industry, that is, the bagging of wheat flour from the Curitiba factory. And, in a period of ten years, a mill would be installed in the State for processing and bagging wheat flour.

In addition, the arrival of Moinho Anaconda to the State “is intended to stimulate wheat production in the Midwest”. “Wheat would be imported from the south of the country, our flour is produced at the Curitiba unit, but we see the expansion of production in the Midwest, in the Cerrado in general, especially in Mato Grosso as a wheat producer not only for domestic consumption, but also for export to other States and eventually to other countries”, pointed out Piermartiri, in the note.

Mato Grosso is currently served by the company’s industrial plant in Curitiba, which serves the Midwest, Rondônia, Acre and Tocantins. Moinho Anaconda has the capacity to process 400,000 tons/year at the plant in Paraná.























