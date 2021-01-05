The shares of Force Motors, Sun Pharma, MOIL, NBCC and KNR Constructions can fill investors’ bets today. Force Motors sold 1084 vehicles in December 2020. Of these, the company sold 787 vehicles in the domestic market. Sun Pharma started phase-2 trial of oral drug SCD-044 on patients with plaque psoriasis. MOIL formed a joint venture with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation to mine manganese in Gujarat. NBCC has given a work order of Rs 351 crore to Gourasons Hitech. KNR Constructions has received work worth Rs 603.63 crore in Chennai.

These stocks may stay fast

According to Momentum Indicator MACD on Tuesday, Ashok Leyland, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Bharat Electronics, NHPC, DLF, Orient Green Power, Greaves Cotton, MothersonSumi Systems, GSFC, Container Corporation of India, Jain Irrigation, Orient Paper Mills, Greenply Industries , Grasim Industries, Electrosteel Castings, Cineline India, Time Technoplast, Sterling and Wilson, TVS Motor Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Divi’s Lab, Radico Khaitan, HDFC AMC, Ceat Ltd, Taj GVK Hotels & Restaurants, Aegis Logistics, Ramco Industries and Finolex Industries shares may be bullish.

These stocks may fall

According to Momentum Indicator MACD, HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Godrej Properties, Central Depository Services (CDSL), Century Plyboards, NRB Bearings, EID Parry, D-Link (India), Westlife Development, Shalimar Paints, Ramky Infrastructure, Golden Tobacco, Aurionpro Solutions, V Mart Retail, Tasty Bite, Rane Brake Lining and Rane Engine Valve may see a downward trend.

Market condition on monday

On Monday, the Sensex rose by 308 points to its new high amidst a surge in stocks of big companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever. The acceptance of the Kovid-19 vaccine also strengthened investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 307.82 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 48,176.80 points. This is its new record. During the day’s trading, the Sensex rose to an all-time high of 48,220.47 points. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty gained 114.40 points or 0.82 percent to close at its record level of 14,132.90 points. It also touched an all-time high of 14,147.95 during the day’s trading.

Which shares rose

Among Sensex companies, ONGC shares rose the most by nearly four per cent. Shares of TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and L&T were also profitable. On the other hand, shares of Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Titan and Powergrid declined. Experts said that two vaccines of Kovid-19 have been approved. The vaccination process is expected to begin soon. This strengthened the market sentiment.