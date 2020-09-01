Highlights: SIT begins investigation of Love Jihad cases in Kanpur, answers to many questions will be found

SIT has sought details of religious conversion cases from police stations across the city

Panki police have arrested Mohsin Khan and Aamir, it was a crime to change the name

Kanpur

The SIT has started the investigation of Love Jihad cases in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The SIT has sought details of cases involving religious conversion from police stations across the city. Panki police have arrested Mohsin Khan and Aamir. Mohsin and Aamir befriended two real sisters by building their religious identity. After this, she was beaten for forcibly converting. Mohsin married the elder sister by forcibly converting. At the same time, the younger sister had escaped from the clutches of Mohseen and Aamir and told the family about the tragedy.

Both the daughters of the postman living in Ratanpur located in Panki police station area fell victim to Love Jihad. The younger daughter of the postman told that Mohsin Khan, living in Juhi Lal Colony, had befriended by saying good name. When we went to school, Mohsin followed. After befriending his elder sister, Mohsin brought his relative Aamir along with me, and disguised his religious identity as a Hindu name and made my friendship with him. Very soon our friendship turned into love.

‘Religious identity on the way home’

The victim said, “Both our sisters had gone to Mohsin’s house when it was learned that both boys are Muslims. Mohsin and Aamir took us to a friend’s house, Kaushambi. After this, Mohsin and Aamir had to fight forcibly for conversion. I had somehow escaped from their clutches, reached the Kokhraj police station and told the police the whole incident, in which the police helped us.

Serious allegations against the police too

The victim’s family made rounds of the Panki police station for several weeks but their report was not being recorded. An FIR was lodged in the Panki police station after the officer was reprimanded. After this, the police started harassing the victim’s family. Shailendra Kumar, the then police officer-in-charge, called the victim and her family for questioning at the midnight police station. Currently, the police arrested Mohseen Khan and Aamir and sent them to jail.

Why was the action delayed?

On August 24, family members of five girls, including Shalini Yadav’s family, met IG range and heard anecdote. Family members had alleged that our girls have been brainwashed and converted to their religion. Our girls should be recovered by the police and their court records a statement of 164. Apart from Shalini Yadav, the case of the real sisters living in Kalyanpur came to light. Both the real sisters were married after conversion. On the complaint of the family, the Kalyanpur police had filed a report, but did not take any action on the matter of love affair.

A similar case in Panki

Similarly, two real sisters living in Panki were implicated in the love trap by changing the name and hiding the religious identity. After this he was married after conversion. The most surprising thing is that the boys who converted to brainwash the five girls belong to the same colony. The families of these five girls also have the same allegation that the Love Jihad gang is active in the city. If such cases are taken out from police stations across the city and investigated, then a big gang can be revealed.

Woman held hostage, pressure to convert

A girl living in Govind Nagar was held in Jazmau by a young man named Arif, who was trapped in a love trap and held her hostage for 15 days. He tried to forcibly convert and was physically abused during this time. The girl was saved by the Hinduist organization.

SIT will explore these questions

What are the ways in which the accused adopt in converting, how do they brainwash, yet in the cases, the accused have adopted the same method. SIT also has a social site in its eyes. What is the purpose behind ID makers by hiding names and religious identities? If there is an organized gang behind the conversion, is it also being funded from somewhere.