Explosion RotterdamMohsin (24) was one of the men who broke through the fences after the explosion in Rotterdam-Zuidwijk to look for the body of his uncle Kamran. It was eventually recovered by relatives and Jamal O., who was unexpectedly arrested a few days later. The nephew looks back on a surreal week and makes a revelation: the much-discussed search operation was well prepared. “We knew we would only get one chance.”