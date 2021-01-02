Mohnish Bahl made his debut in the film Bekara in 1983, but the movie proved to be a flop at the box office. After this he gave many unsuccessful films, after which he felt that his career in Bollywood is over. Meanwhile, she got a chance to work in ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, which became a superhit. This is where a ray of hope arose in his heart.

Mohnish Behl, interviewed by Times of India, said, “My career started and ended until ‘I had found me’. After giving many flop films, I thought my career was over and I started planning to become a pilot. I was trying to get a commercial flying license. ”

“Meanwhile, one day I met Salman Khan and we became good friends. He himself was also trying to work in Bollywood. In such a situation, when he got a break from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, he recommended me for the role of Villain. ”

Mohnish went on to say, “In those days it was difficult for me to play Villain, because I was a flop hero. I did not expect this to happen from the very beginning of my career. Mohnish said that because of this film he has been in the industry for the last 30 years.

Let me tell you that the film Maine Pyar Kiya was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It featured Bhagyashree in the lead role alongside Salman Khan. At the same time, Mohnish Bahl was seen in a negative role in this film. Main Pyar Kiya was a 1989 highest grossing film.