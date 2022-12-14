Justice in Iran contemplates a very serious crime, since by its definition within the context of Islamic law, it is practically a death sentence: the crime of “hate against God” or “moharebeh”.

To date, the Islamic Republic of Iran has executed hundreds of people for this offence.

This week, he hanged two protesters linked to protests that have been taking place across the country since September following the death in custody of a young woman who was arrested by morality police for wearing the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, improperly.

Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, both 23, were executed within a few days, after being convicted of the crime of moharebeh by a revolutionary court.

Shekari was found guilty of attacking a member of the paramilitary Basij Resistance Force with a machete in Tehran, while Rahnavard was sentenced for allegedly killing two members of the same group.

Human rights organizations denounced that the protesters were sentenced to death in illegitimate courts without due process and warned of the “serious risk of mass executions of protesters.”

They point out that individuals accused of moharebeh do not have the right to hire an independent lawyer and that many of the cases are based on coerced confessions.

Most puzzling, from a traditional law point of view, is that the offense is open to interpretation. “The prosecution hinges on a judge believing that a war is being waged against God“, explains Amir Azimi, editor-in-chief of the BBC Persian Service.

“Enemies of God”

After the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Iranian law began to shift from its secular basis to sharia (Islamic law).

“The emerging Islamic Republic of Iran began to apply this law globally, as it is a code of conduct for Muslims,” ​​says Amir Azimi.

Within the sharia, andl moharebeh is a technical legal term that has several translations including “to make war on God”“war against the State and God” or “hatred against God”, so that the culprits are “enemies of God”.

According to article 279 of the Islamic Penal Code, moharebeh can mean drawing a weapon with the intention of attacking the life, property or honor of people or to intimidate them, so as to cause insecurity in the environment.

That is one of the basic accusations, points out the editor-in-chief of the Persian Service. “Literally, if an individual takes weapons (they can be firearms or blades) and uses them to ‘terrorize’ someone, they are considered to be committing moharebeh. It is not necessary to cause someone’s death. Just threatening the victim is enough“.

According to this interpretation, the first executed in these recent protests, Mohsen Shekari, had to be sentenced for wounding one of the Bajib paramilitary members.

Even if the defendant had an argument that exculpated him, there was another basic charge for which he was convicted: blocking the roads.

“Road blocking is also considered part of the crime, because historically it goes back to old-time robbers who blocked roads to rob passers-by,” Azimi says.

Then, here is a literal interpretation of the factssince the blockade of roads always happens when there are demonstrations, even if they are peaceful, like most of the current protests.

personal action

A crucial part of the interpretation of the crime also has to do with whether or not the attack is personal.

For example, someone who kills another person for personal reasons is not necessarily classified as guilty of moharebeh. “The murderer, if he pays for his crime or the victim’s family forgives him, he would not be lucky enough to be executed,” Azimi says.

But at a protest, protesters aren’t directing their anger at anyone in particular, so their actions aren’t personal. In that case, they are subject to being accused of moharebeh.

That allows the law to be used more and more politically. It is equated with “terrify”, which is itself a very vague term.

“From the point of view of the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which considers itself to be the representation of God on Earth, if there is a movement, a group or an individual that wants to change that regime, they are already waging war on God and therefore they are automatically accused of mohabereh,” explains the editor-in-chief of the BBC’s Persian Service.

Almost without discussion they end up executed for this capital crime. Many political activists have been charged, arrested, tried and sentenced for the same.

political weapon

Due to its political nature, the regime uses it against opposition or dissident individuals or groups, whose struggles for political vindication could be considered legitimate in other contexts. But in Iran they are placed in this category against which they have very little defense.

“That has happened before against Kurds and other minority communities.says Amir Azimi.

The Norway-based humanitarian organization Human Rights Iran denounced the execution of Kurdish political prisoners Loghman Moradi and Zanyar Moradi in September 2018, alleging that their confessions were coerced and that they did not have adequate legal representation.

These are some of the strongest criticisms against the application of this crime, since the defendants do not have access to an independent defense. The court assigns them a lawyer who essentially repeats the judge’s ruling.

If the accused person can hire a private attorney, they have no permission to contact them and no way to present exculpatory evidence. You cannot appeal the sentence either.

For his part, the judge of the revolutionary court then has a lot of leeway to interpret the crime and issue his ruling.

Iran’s leaders have called the protests “riots” instigated by the country’s foreign enemies.

“From the government’s point of view, these people have been deceived by foreign agents enemies of the regime who have made them act in this way,” Azimi says, “so if you say you were deceived or that you were not in your right mind, you may be forgiven.”

Activists point out that state media routinely broadcast false confessions from detainees.

In a video broadcast on state television after Rahnavard’s arrest, the defendant does not deny attacking Basij members, but says he did not remember the details, because he was not in a proper state of mind. Even so, he was executed.

Over the past four decades, Iran has executed thousands of people.. After China, it is the country that carries out the most executions annually.

