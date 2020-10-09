Sir Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that Indian Muslims are the most satisfied in the world. He also said that people of all religions stand together when it comes to Indianness. Bhagwat said that some kind of bigotry and separatism is spread only by those whose own interests are affected.

Referring to the large number of Muslim soldiers in the army of King Maharana Pratap of Mewar in the war against the Mughal ruler Akbar, Bhagwat said that whenever the culture of the country has been attacked in the history of India, people of all religions join together Have stood

The Sangh chief said in an interview given to Vivek, a Hindi magazine to be published from Maharashtra, “Most of India’s Muslims are satisfied.” He said whether there is a single instance in the world where any foreign religion that rules the people of a country still exists.

Bhagwat said, “Nowhere.” Only this is so in India. He said that unlike India, Pakistan never empowered followers of other religions and it was made as a separate country of Muslims.

Bhagwat said, “Our Constitution does not say that only Hindus can live here or it has been said that only Hindus will be heard here, or if you have to live here, you have to accept the primacy of Hindus. We made room for them. This is the nature of our nation and this inherent nature is called Hindu.

The Sangh chief said that Hindus have nothing to do with who worships whom. Religion should be connective, uplifting and all should be threaded together.

Bhagwat said, “Whenever devotion to India and its culture is awakened and a sense of pride is created for the ancestors, the distinction between all religions is eliminated and people of all religions stand together.”

In the context of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the RSS chief said that it is not only for traditional purposes but the temple symbolizes national values ​​and character.

He said, “The reality is that the temples were demolished to suppress the morale and values ​​of the people of this country.” For this reason Hindu society for a long time wanted to rebuild temples. Our lives were stricken and we were humiliated by the demolition of our idol Shri Ram’s temple. We want to rebuild it, expand it and hence the grand temple is being built.