new Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said that if someone is a Hindu then he will be a patriot and that is his basic character and nature. The Sangh chief said this while referring to the statement of Mahatma Gandhi in which he said that his patriotism has originated from his religion.

After Bhagwat’s statement, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted and asked, “What do you think about Godse?” He said, “Will Bhagwat answer: About Godse, the killer of Gandhi? About the people responsible for the Nellie massacre, the anti-Sikh 1984 and the Gujarat genocide of 2002? ”

He further said, “It is reasonable that without discrimination in religion, most Indians are patriots.” It can only be the absurd ideology of the RSS that people of one religion are automatically given a certificate of patriotism while others have to spend their lives to prove it, even in calling them Indian. ”

Will Bhagwat answer: What about Gandhi’s killer Godse? What about the men responsible for Nellie massacre, anti-1984 anti-Sikh & 2002 Gujarat pogroms? It’s rational to assume that most INDIANS are patriots regardless of their faith. It’s only in RSS’s ignorant ideology ….[1/2] https://t.co/fZv3GpmlIg – Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 1, 2021

What did Mohan Bhagwat say?

Launching the book ‘Making of a Hindu Patriot: Background of Gandhiji Hind Swaraj’ written by JK Bajaj and MD Srinivas, Mohan Bhagwat said that the release of the book’s name and mine could lead to speculation that it would be up to Gandhiji to Try to define accordingly.

He said, “Nobody can define great men according to their own.” He said that this book is based on extensive research and those who have different opinions from it can also write research.

The Sangh chief said, “Gandhiji said that my patriotism originates from my religion. I will understand my religion and become a good patriot and ask people to do the same. Gandhiji had said that to understand Swaraj one has to understand self-religion. ”Referring to the religion and patriotism, the Sangh chief said that if he is a Hindu, he has to be a patriot because it is at its core. It may be the soy that needs to be awakened, but no Hindu can be anti-India.

He said that as long as there is a fear in my mind that my existence is a threat to my existence and you will be threatening my existence by my being, then there can be deals, but not intimacy.

Bhagwat said that separation does not mean that we cannot live as sons of one society, one earth. He said that unity in diversity, unity in diversity is the basic thinking of India.

However, in the book, the author quoted Gandhiji’s talk to Leo Tolstoy, in which he has mentioned his growing love for India and things related to it. Bajaj said that in this book, Gandhi’s journey and life from Porbandar to England and then South Africa have been mentioned.

Farmers gave warning to intensify the movement, Agriculture Minister said – Hopefully the next meeting will result in the interests of farming and farming