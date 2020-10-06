Highlights: Dr. Mohan Bhagwat gave his views in Kota city of Rajasthan

Bharatiya Kisan Union founder Dantopant attended the centenary celebrations of Thengadi

Two-day meeting of National Executive of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh also started with the ceremony

Janshatabdi closing ceremony was seen on YouTube by 1.5 lakh followers on Facebook

The centenary celebrations of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh founder Dantopant Thengdi were celebrated in Kota city of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The program organized at the Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya in Mahavir Nagar was attended by Sir Sanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Mohan Rao Bhagwat. He first opened the ceremony by lighting the lamp. At the same time, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat also worshiped cow mata and plow. During this time Bharat Mata and Lord Balaram were also worshiped. Bhagwat observed the modern agricultural model laid out in the program. He also spoke on agriculture and corona related topics.

Corona epidemic turned towards Indian thought

Addressing the centenary closing ceremony, Dr. Mohan Rao Bhagwat said that the Corona epidemic has forced the world to stop towards the core elements of Indian thought. He has said that the world is saying today after moving away from chemical farming. Whereas India has been doing organic organic farming for centuries. There is a worldwide appeal for the Corona epidemic to maintain social distance, do not greet each other with folded hands, whereas India has always been greeting each other according to its basic element. Also, when going out inside the house, it is a tradition in India to bathe when it comes back inside. Today the whole world has to do this in the corona epidemic. In such a situation, the world is going through the epidemic today and returning to the basic elements of Indian thought.

No means to trade agriculture

Bhagwat said that agriculture that nourishes the entire creation has to be built in the country. He further said that agriculture is not a means of doing business. We have seen this as worship of Goddess Lakshmi of Vaibhav. Farmer’s religion is agriculture. It is not just a means of livelihood. He said that farming is an essential task of farming society life. Dr. Mohan Rao Bhagwat said that in order to take more production from the fields and increase the value of the crop, this work can be done in many ways without disturbing nature and environment. He said that the aim should be to take profit without causing any harm to nature.

100 to attend the ceremony because of one lakh corona

Let us tell you that the centenary closing ceremony of Dantopant Thengdi, the founder of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, has been held in different corners of the country for 1 year. Prior to the Corona epidemic, one lakh members of the Indian Farmers Association and officials from all over the country were to attend this event. This program was watched by one and a half lakh followers on YouTube and 1.5 lakh followers on Facebook. Sant Niranjan Nath Abadhoot, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, IN Basvegoda, General Secretary Dinesh Kulkarni were also present on the occasion.