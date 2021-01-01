Highlights: Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat made important remarks on Hindus

He said – if a Hindu is there, he cannot be anti-India

Hindu may have slept, but needs to be awakened: Sangh chief

new Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that if someone is a Hindu then he will be a patriot and that is his basic character and nature. The Sangh chief said this by quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s remarks in which he said that his patriotism originated from his religion.

Mohan Bhagwat said this while inaugurating the book ‘Making of a Hindu Patriot: Background of Gandhiji Hind Swaraj’ written by JK Bajaj and MD Srinivas. Bhagwat said that the name of the book and my release of it may lead to speculation that it is an attempt to define Gandhiji on his own.

Our existence is a threat to you, as long as there is this fear, there cannot be intimacy: Sangh head

He said, ‘Nobody can define great men according to their own.’ He said that this book is based on extensive research and those who have different opinions from it can also write and research. The Sangh chief said, ‘Gandhiji said that my patriotism originates from my religion. I will understand my religion and become a good patriot and ask people to do the same. Gandhiji said that to understand Swaraj one has to understand self-religion.

High-level coordination meeting of BJP and Sangh next week before elections in 5 states

Referring to the religion and patriotism, the Sangh chief said that if he is a Hindu, he has to be a patriot because it is at its core. It may be the soy that needs to be awakened, but no Hindu can be anti-India. He said that as long as there is a fear in my mind that my existence is a threat to my existence and you will risk my existence by my being, then there can be deals, but not intimacy.

BJP’s new support base in 2020, but challenges raised by farmers’ movement

Bhagwat said that separation does not mean that we cannot live as sons of one society, one earth. He said that unity in diversity, unity in diversity is the basic thinking of India. However, in the book, the author quoted Gandhiji’s talk to Leo Tolstoy, in which he mentioned his growing love for India and things related to it. Bajaj said that in this book Gandhiji’s journey and life from Porbandar to England and then South Africa is mentioned.