Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was re-elected president of Somalia on Sunday. This is reported by international news agencies. After three rounds of voting, he was elected president for a second time in the capital Mogadishu by Somali MPs and senators, in the presence of incumbent leader Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed. From 2012 to 2017, Mohamud was also president of the strategically important country because of its long coastline.

Mohamud said after his victory from a highly secured hangar that the East African country faces a “terrifying task”. He hits a Somalia that is in even worse shape than when he handed over the presidency to Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in 2017.

The terrorist group Al-Shabaab, allied to Al-Qaeda, has made gains in territory compared to five years ago and regularly carries out attacks, including on police stations. The country is also experiencing one of the worst droughts in recent decades. According to the UN, this threatens to cause famine for a fifth of the more than 15 million inhabitants. Another factor is that Somalia gets a lot of wheat from Ukraine.

curfew

Somali authorities feared disruptions by violent militias around the elections. For that reason, a curfew was announced in Mogadishu. This turned out to be in vain after Mohamud’s win: in parts of the city people still took to the streets and some fired bullets into the air out of joy.

Mohamud, 66, is a former activist and professor. Known as a promoter of education, he co-founded a private university in Mogadishu in 1999. His first term as president was in part marked by corruption scandals within the Somali government, which relies heavily on donors for its revenue.

Elections in Somalia are not democratic. MPs and senators appointed by clan leaders cast their votes in three rounds. Citizens are not involved in that process: they could only watch the first round, in which 36 candidates took part, live on television. The fact that the group of people who elect the president is so small makes elections in the country in the Horn of Africa prone to manipulation.