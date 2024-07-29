In a gesture intended to reconcile himself with the climate favourable to freedom of expression with which he began his reign in 1999, King Mohammed VI on Monday pardoned several critical journalists imprisoned in Morocco to mark the 25th anniversary of his enthronement. A few hours before the monarch addressed the nation on television at the beginning of the evening, in his traditional Speech from the Throne, the Hespress digital portal, The newspaper, which was located near the Royal Palace, announced the granting of a royal pardon to the imprisoned journalists. The same publication specified that it was “an affirmation of Moroccan sovereignty, and an act of clemency that was not due to any foreign pressure.”

Among others, the following informants have been released from prison: Tufiq Buachrin, who was director of the Islamist newspaper Akhbar al Jum (closed by court order), sentenced to 15 years in prison; blogger and YouTuber Reda Taujni (four years); investigative reporter Omar Radi (six years), editorialist Suleiman Raisuni (five years) and social media blogger Yussef el Hirech (18 months). “This is a humanitarian gesture on the 25th anniversary of the king’s enthronement,” a source in the royal cabinet quoted by Reuters was quoted as saying.

They are among the 2,476 prisoners who have been pardoned on the occasion of the Feast of the Throne, which is being celebrated this Tuesday, as part of the policy of mass pardons on major holidays to relieve overcrowded prisons. Neither the former minister and octogenarian opposition politician Mohamed Ziane, who has already served eight years in prison, nor the leader of the Rif (northern) revolts between 2016 and 2017, Nasser Zafzafi, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, have received royal pardon.

Freedom of expression in Morocco has slipped in recent years on the international list of harassment of journalists compiled by the NGO Reporters Without Borders. Within the Maghreb, the kingdom of Sherifia is ranked behind Algeria and Tunisia, countries that have also been questioned for the restrictions they impose on the press.

In February 2018, 20 plainclothes officers stormed the editorial office of Akhbar al Yum, Tayjni, a newspaper close to the Islamist political movement, arrested its director, accused of attempted rape and trafficking in women. Buachrin was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the second instance. The youtuber Tayjni, who was accused of having defamed a senior official involved in the case of The Escobar of the Saharaa drug trafficker who uncovered a corruption network in the Administration.

In 2023, the Court of Cassation, Morocco’s highest court, upheld the sexual assault and espionage convictions of Radi and Raisuni. In a rare public appearance, their lawyers, backed by international NGOs, then called on the highest authorities in the Maghreb country to seek “a judicial, legal and political solution” so that both journalists can regain their freedom through a pardon. They had to wait a year for their request to be accepted. The New York-based NGO Human Rights Watch has questioned the “tactics” used in Morocco to silence political dissidents through unconfirmed accusations of sexual crimes.

Moroccans were eagerly awaiting an announcement from the King on the reform of the Family Code, but in his brief 12-minute speech before the cameras he did not mention the controversy over the revision of the so-called Mudawana. The ruler of the Alawite dynasty referred in his speech to the economic development of the country under his reign, the war in Gaza and the serious drought that has affected the Maghreb country for six years.

Without reform of the Family Code

Two years ago, in the same speech at the Throne Day, Mohammed VI launched the second reform of the Mudawana or Family Code, the first revision of which, in 2004, marked a milestone at the beginning of his reign. With the message “I cannot authorise what God has forbidden, but neither can I prevent what the Almighty has permitted”, he implied that its scope would be limited.

The reform of the legislation that authorizes polygamy and tolerates marriage with children remained blocked for a year due to the Government’s inactivity. The monarch himself had to summon the Executive in 2023 to present a reform project last March. The text has since been on his work table at the Royal Palace awaiting arbitration between the conservative religious sectors, on the one hand, and the progressive and feminist sectors of Moroccan society. The former demand that the reform be complied with. sharia or strict Islamic law. The second is that the country should open up to modernity and secularism.

As Commander of the Faithful, with the powers of a religious leader, the Alawite monarch has asked the Council of Ulemas (senior clerics and theologians) to present him with a contemporary interpretation of Islamic norms that, for example, restrict the inheritance rights of women with respect to their brothers. The measure appears to be aimed at forcing Islamist leaders to accept a revision of the Family Code that they consider too radical, once it has been endorsed by the religious authority.

