As soon as Mohammad Rafi is named, the thought of his heart-winning voice comes automatically. Let me tell you that Rafi Saheb started singing from the age of 13. He performed in Lahore with veteran actor-singer Kundan Lal Sehgal of his time at such a young age. After this, he did not look back and became immortal in the history of Hindi cinema by singing about 7400 songs.

There is no doubt that Rafi saheb used to be so busy in his work that he could get less time for family but whenever he got time, he preferred to spend it with his family. An interview of Mohammed Rafi’s wife Bilkis Rafi came up for discussion. In this interview, Bilkis said, ‘The children used to have only one complaint with their father that they do not take him to show recordings, function or shooting films. If Rafi Saheb used to go to see the film with the children, then he would have reached it when the film had started and left before the film was over.

The children used to complain that they did not know where the film started and where it ended. Actually, Rafi Saheb did not like any kind of publicity and this used to irritate children. However, bypassing these petty complaints, the children used to get angry at their father and respect him a lot. He did not forget to thank God when he met a father like Rafi Saheb.

Bilkis further said, “Rafi Saheb was a very ordinary person, his world used to revolve around his children. He used to come home from recording and go home for recording, that was his schedule. He would not allow children to lack anything. Rafi Saheb died on 31 July 1980.