Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Board of Directors of the Wrestling Federation held its first meeting, chaired by His Excellency Muhammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, and in the presence of all members of the Council, namely, Mr. Abdel Fattah Mansour Sharaf, Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Talal Al Hashemi, Saif Salem Al Rashidi, And Abdul Rahim Al-Bateh Al-Nuaimi, Ziyad Ahmed Saleh, Moza Issa Obaid Al Ali, and Sultan Muhammad Sultan Al-Ketbi, at the department’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The council – whose formation was announced recently – reviewed the main points of the federation’s work and its future vision for developing Emirati sports and consolidating its position locally and globally. Emirati.

The appointment of Mr. Abdel-Fattah Sharaf as Vice-President of the Federation, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan as Secretary-General, was approved, with an agreement to distribute the rest of the administrative portfolios and responsibilities at a later time, in light of defining the action plan and implementation mechanisms.

His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federation, started the meeting with an opening speech during which he welcomed the members of the Board of Directors, and reviewed the vision of the Federation and the goal of forming its board of directors, stressing the importance of promoting the sport of wrestling and defining its importance in the context of its relationship to the Emirati heritage as one of the games that were practiced in the past, and celebrated it Parents and grandparents, and passed it on from generation to generation in the framework of preserving originality and national identity.

His Excellency stressed the importance of focusing on establishing a strong infrastructure for the sport of wrestling in the country, and working to qualify Emirati players who are able to compete in competitions at the regional, continental and global levels, and to represent the country in the best way in regional and international sports forums, concluding by focusing on the importance of the values ​​that this sport promotes. Team spirit, respect and appreciation for the competitor.

The meeting witnessed the approval of the federation’s administrative structure, while addressing the importance of the federation having its own headquarters, provided that it includes a place for the administrative staff and training halls for players.

The meeting witnessed a presentation of the federation’s most important priorities and goals during the next five years, according to the challenges facing local sports at the present time. The strategy, within the framework of a comprehensive plan to advance the game at the state level.