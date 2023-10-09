Missiles, armed incursions aboard pickups and motorized hang gliders. Deaths and hostages. For the unprecedented attack on Israel, many are pointing the finger at the mastermind of a complex plan, planned for some time and, above all, eluded Israeli intelligence, which until yesterday seemed capable of foiling any threat. And the mastermind is Mohammed Deif, Hamas strategist, the Scarlet Pimpernel who escaped dozens of attempts to eliminate him. In one of these, in 2014, an Israeli rocket razed his house, killing his wife Widad, their 7-month-old son and his 3-year-old daughter. The commander of the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedin al-Qassam brigades who named the deadly missiles raining down on Israel, lives in hiding – a photo of him has not been seen in public since 2001 – and bears on his body the marks of repeated attacks on which he miraculously escaped: it is believed that he was forced to move around in a wheelchair, that he lost an eye, perhaps even an arm. Yet, a veteran in his field, he is thought to have begun terrorist activity way back in 1991 and is a symbol for the Palestinian faction. But also the most wanted man from Tel Aviv, who most recently last May, during the umpteenth escalation of violence, through the mouth of minister Yisrael Katz directly threatened the leaders of Hamas, fearing he would hit Yihia Sinwar, leader of the faction in the Strip , and Mohammed Deif himself, the elusive commander.

Apparently Deif cut his teeth following the Engineer, that Yihia Ayash who became famous for his tragic mastery of remote-controlled devices and car bombs. After the killing of Ayash, hit in 1996 by a bomb installed in his mobile phone, it was Deif who orchestrated Hamas’s revenge: an impressive series of attacks that bloodied the streets of Israel, causing the death of 60 people. The Palestinian Scarlet Pimpernel made its voice heard again very recently, in the vast exercise of the Palestinian armed factions which dates back to a month ago, called ‘Hard Corner n. 4’, perhaps underestimated beyond the borders of the Strip. “The Israeli withdrawal from Gaza is the basis on which the Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank is based, which in turn will herald the liberation of Jaffa, Haifa and Jerusalem and the other cities of our land.” Words entrusted to an audio message from a secret place, which seemed like the usual proclamations already heard and not the genesis of a war operation.