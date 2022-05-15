Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)





His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, views the human being as the greatest wealth owned by the Emirates, and that he is the true capital of this generous nation.

His Highness believes that the UAE is moving towards the future according to an integrated strategy of foundations and pillars, the most important of which is the human being, who is the most important element of wealth in the country, and the main bet in the global competition arena.

Since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assumed the mandate of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2004, he has focused in all the strategies and plans that have been taken on the renaissance of the human being, and on providing all the necessities of a prosperous life, including strong infrastructure, education and health.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues to implement the ambitious vision of building the human being, whose pillars were laid by the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, declaring his famous saying at the time: The human being is the basis of any civilized process.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed places human development and human building, and unleashing and empowering the energies of national human resources, at the forefront of the priorities of national action strategies in its various stages due to His Highness’s firm conviction that a nation without a citizen is of no value or benefit from him, no matter how rich and resourceful his land is.

The UAE, under the auspices of His Highness the President of the State, starts from a solid ground built through long years of work, effort and planning, which makes it possess all the elements of renaissance and leadership in all fields, the most important of which is: a pioneering unitary experience, in its Arab and regional surroundings, which represents the main source of its strength and the crucible that All the sons of the country from all its emirates fuse in it, to turn into one heart, one goal and one ambition under one national umbrella, a conscious people who loves their homeland and stands behind its leadership, and a cohesive society that embodies the original value of cooperation, solidarity and interdependence, and trained and qualified human cadres, betting on them in the arena global competition in the coming decades.

Strengthening the national identity

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, believes that a strong and diversified economy is characterized by vitality and is moving strongly towards transcending dependence on oil, by focusing on education, knowledge and modern technology, strengthening national identity, preserving our heritage and keeping it present in the hearts of young people. Investing all the nation’s resources and capabilities to achieve its aspirations and ambitions, enhancing the role of the private sector in the development system, expanding citizens’ participation in it through practical visions and serious steps, embracing talents, paying attention to private and small initiatives and projects for citizens, especially young people, providing all possible support to them, and building qualitative capacities In various fields.

Solidarity and Solidarity

During the celebration of the fiftieth National Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed, in his speech at the time, that “what enhances our confidence in the future is our starting from a solid ground that we built through long years of work, effort and planning that made us possess all the elements of renaissance and leadership.” In various fields, the most important of which is our pioneering unitary experience in its Arab and regional surroundings, which represents the main source of our strength alongside a cohesive society that embodies our authentic values ​​of cooperation, solidarity and interdependence.” He said: “The UAE is moving towards the coming decades, determined to be the best in various fields, and to have the most advanced and brightest future at all levels.. It derives strength and confidence from its great developmental achievements, and takes from the store of its wisdom and authentic values ​​as a supplement to the march, and from the Zayed School.” The compass and the reference for the present and the future, and the sacrifices of its righteous martyrs are a beacon that lights the way for it.. Aiming to put its own civilizational mark on the march of human history and write a new chapter in the book of its economic and development leadership.

Education Initiatives

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, focused on raising the level of education in the country to match the highest international standards, through his position as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Education Council, which was established in 2005, and the implementation of strategies aimed at developing education from kindergarten to secondary school. In addition to developing higher education, supporting the development of technology in the country, and encouraging a culture of innovation by sponsoring events such as the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival. He also established the Mohammed bin Zayed Global Robotics Challenge to transform the UAE into a regional center for research in the field of robotics and autonomous systems.

Thus, the revolution brought about by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in education comes as an extension of the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace. It is an extension that was also represented in thought, behavior and personal traits, and this is what embodies the Arab saying: “The boy His father’s secret. Among the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in education: “Education is a top national priority, and investing in people is the real investment we aspire to.” He also said, “The real wealth and actual gain for the nation lies in the youth who are armed with science and knowledge, as they are a means and method through which they seek to build the nation and enhance its inviolability, in every site of giving and building.”