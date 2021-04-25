Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

The Ibn Ham Ramadan Council addressed, remotely, the country’s exceptional efforts in distributing the Corona vaccine to various countries of the world, in addition to the necessary logistical assistance to ensure that the largest amount of aid reaches various countries, under the title: “Emirati Human Values”, in the presence of Sheikh Muslim bin Salem Ham Al Amiri, a member of the advisory board of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the participation of Patrick Moody, the UK ambassador to the country.

Sheikh Muslim bin Ham Al-Ameri said: The exceptional efforts made by our wise leadership during the Corona pandemic have given the world lessons in good handling of the pandemic, and the ability to extend a helping hand to various countries of the world to cross this global crisis.

Ibn Ham added: The UAE and its wise leadership believe in the importance of strengthening collective international action to fight this pandemic, and move forward towards controlling its repercussions and recovering from its effects, and based on these humanitarian values ​​and at the international level, Abu Dhabi launched the “coalition of hope” to support global efforts to distribute billions of vaccines The emerging corona virus (Covid-19) to all parts of the world, which aims to provide logistics services and distribute 6 billion doses in 2020 and 18 billion in 2021.

The British Ambassador is participating in the Council

Patrick Moody praised the message of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at the beginning of the Corona pandemic when he confirmed that the UAE will take care of every member of society, citizens and residents alike. Ambassador Patrick Moody said that it was a source of reassurance, and one year after this message, we are witnessing this in practice, with 42.2 million corona tests performed and more than 9.9 million vaccine doses provided, in addition to the vaccination of 3.84 million people across the United Arab Emirates. The ambassador continued: I witnessed this personal care and attention when we went with the British embassy staff to take the vaccine, and we were pleased with the level of organization and high efficiency of the UAE vaccination program. The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates are working side by side to provide the necessary support to combat this pandemic, as the UAE has sent aid to 135 countries so far, and the United Kingdom has allocated 548 million pounds to the Kovacs Global Initiative, making the United Kingdom the largest single donor in the world.

The British ambassador added: We look forward to continuous and diligent work to end this epidemic as soon as possible, and there is still much that we can do together to support global efforts in combating this pandemic and its repercussions. The ambassador said: The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates faced many challenges in the past and together we were able to overcome them, and today we are proud of our friendship with the UAE and are committed to helping the global community.