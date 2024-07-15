His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed that empowering youth, investing in them, and preparing them with future skills and sciences is a fundamental pillar within the UAE’s comprehensive development vision.

His Highness added: “Youth are the power, energy, ambition and real wealth. They are the pillar of development and the leaders of tomorrow in their societies. They must acquire everything that enables them to contribute effectively to the progress of their countries and create a prosperous future for them.”