His Highness wrote in a tweet via his personal account on Twitter: “With the countdown to the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai next October, the UAE is preparing to host the world’s cultures and achievements, and with the inspiring vision of my brother Mohammed bin Rashid and the experiences of our children, we are confident in our abilities to make an exceptional event in The history of world exhibitions offers sustainable solutions to the challenges facing humanity.