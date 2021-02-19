His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today – at the Beach Palace – the Lebanese Prime Minister designate, Saad Hariri, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and a number of regional and international issues of common concern, in addition to the “Covid-19 pandemic” and its repercussions at various levels and ways to deal with it and contain its effects.

His Highness was briefed by Saad Hariri on the latest developments and developments in the Lebanese arena, especially those related to the formation of the new government.

His Highness expressed his wishes for the success of the task of forming a Lebanese government that takes into account the national interest, transcends differences and is able to face the various challenges surrounding Lebanon, stressing that the United Arab Emirates stand with the brotherly Lebanese people to achieve their aspirations for unity, stability and development.

For his part, the Lebanese Prime Minister-designate, Saad Hariri, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the success of the “Hope Probe” in reaching the planet Mars … and praised the UAE’s stances in support of Lebanon always in the face of the Corona pandemic, wishing the Emirates And its people are safe from all harm.