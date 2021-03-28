His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praised what Ahmed Al Hammadi from Sharjah Police had done for his praiseworthy stance with the vehicle’s captain, Zain Al Abidin, who expressed with good words his appreciation and his gratitude.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “Providing help and love of goodness are deeply rooted values ​​in the UAE society, and what Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi from the Sharjah Police did, with his praiseworthy stance with the vehicle commander, Zain Al Abidin, who expressed with good words his appreciation and his response to the kind … a pattern that is repeated.” In this good land, I thank them, and I praise everyone who faithfully serves people and represents the values ​​of their community.





