His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, welcomed the guests of the UAE to the thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness added: “Trade is an essential tributary to development and peace in the world, and the country’s hosting of this important international event embodies its keenness to cooperate with various parties to support international trade and serve common global issues and goals. I wish the conference success for results that are in everyone’s interest.”