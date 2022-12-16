His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, congratulated King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, and the people of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 51st National Day, wishing Bahrain and its people continued prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post, which he posted on his personal page on Twitter, yesterday: “We congratulate King Hamad bin Isa and our people in the sister Kingdom of Bahrain on the National Day, and we share with them the happiness and love of their joys .. We wish Bahrain and its people continued good and prosperity.” .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on this occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a cable of congratulations to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Rulers of the Emirates, also sent congratulatory cables to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended a reception hosted by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain to the country, on the occasion of his country’s 51st National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the Bahraini ambassador, and blessed the brotherly Bahraini people for their celebrations of this precious national anniversary, wishing the brotherly kingdom continued progress, prosperity and prosperity under the wise leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

For his part, the Bahraini ambassador affirmed the strength of the strong relations between the two brotherly countries, which have been established since the founding era, and resulted in a distinguished example between the brothers. Yesterday, the landmarks of the Emirates were decorated with the Bahraini flag, to share with the Bahraini brothers their joy on this dear occasion. The country’s airports welcomed those coming from the sister country of Bahrain with flowers and gifts upon their arrival in the land of the Emirates, rejoicing on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 51st National Day, wishing continued glory and prosperity for the Kingdom, its people and its leadership. The Bahraini brothers were received by a number of officers and women police from the Abu Dhabi Airport Security Police Department at the Ports and Airports Security Directorate, in the Security and Ports Affairs Sector and strategic partners. Scarves decorated with the flags of the two brotherly countries were distributed.

Bahraini citizens expressed their thanks and gratitude for the warm reception in their second homeland, the UAE, expressing their appreciation for this initiative, which reflects the depth of brotherly relations and the common historical ties between the two brotherly countries.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Bahrain has a special place in the heart of every Emirati

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain, king, government and people, on the occasion of the 51st National Day of the sisterly kingdom.

His Highness said in a post he posted yesterday on his personal page on Twitter: “We congratulate the King, government and people of Bahrain on the National Day, and we wish the brothers further progress and prosperity.. Bahrain has a special place in the heart of every Emirati, and we are proud of the fraternal relationship that unites us, and we ask God to perpetuate it. Your joys and holidays.