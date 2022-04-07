Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed his appreciation for the great efforts made by sincere minds and arms in facing the challenge of (Corona).

On the occasion of World Health Day, His Highness called for international cooperation and work together to protect humanity and achieve happiness for it.

His Highness said on his Twitter page: “On (World Health Day), we renew our appreciation for the loyal minds and arms who bravely stood up to the challenge of (Corona). We stress the importance of international cooperation in confronting diseases and epidemics, and promoting investment in health, for sustainable development and human happiness.”

The UAE has consolidated its position at the global level by achieving many successes and achievements, especially the development of its health system, which aims to create a healthy and safe society in all emirates of the country.

The UAE and the countries of the world celebrate World Health Day on the seventh of April of each year, and “Our Planet is Our Health” was chosen as a slogan for the current year, and through it will focus on a number of topics and risks that affect humans, and come from environmental pollution, where the World Health Organization confirmed that more Of the 13 million deaths around the world every year due to environmental causes, including air pollution, scarcity of potable water and how to access it, in addition to the dangers of chemicals to humans, as well as sanitation.

This year’s observance will also focus on global attention to urgent actions needed to preserve the health of people and the planet, and foster an active movement to create societies focused on well-being.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization indicated that more than 90% of people breathe unhealthy air due to burning fossil fuels of all kinds. Land degradation and water scarcity are displacing people and affecting their health.

