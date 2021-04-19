His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, stressed the necessity of leaving a world for future generations free of hatred and hatred.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “Today I followed the first lectures of the blessed month of Ramadan entitled:“ Human brotherhood and tolerance: the message of religions ”… This message is the source of our strength and characterizes our experience over the past fifty years, and it is our responsibility to all embody these meanings for the good of humanity .. We must leave to future generations a world without grudges and hatred. “

