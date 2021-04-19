His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said today, Monday, that “we must leave to future generations a world without grudges and hatred.”

His Highness added on Twitter, “I followed the first lectures of the blessed month of Ramadan today, entitled: Human brotherhood and tolerance: the message of religions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “This message is the source of our strength and characterizes our experience over the past fifty years, and it is our responsibility to all embody these meanings for the good of humanity.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “We must leave to future generations a world without grudges and hatred.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attached the tweet with a video clip.