Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

“The UAE is a country of opportunities, cooperation and positive action, and we are ready to host the largest international conference and gathering to find solutions to the climate challenges facing the planet Earth.”

Words said by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, immediately after the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change officially announced, in November 2021, that the UAE would host the activities of the twenty-eighth session of the “COP28” conference of countries, which It is considered the most important and largest international climate action conference with the participation of world leaders. His Highness specified the most important goal of the conference, which is: “Finding solutions to the climate challenges facing the planet Earth.” This goal makes the event scheduled to be held in Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12. Different from its previous sessions, by moving from the stage of words to actions, based on the UAE’s deep experience in pushing towards finding practical solutions to the most pressing global challenges.

The UAE received the support of the Asia-Pacific Group to host the 2023 session of the Conference of the States Parties, and the announcement came at the end of intensive activities that lasted two weeks, in which about 200 countries participated to take joint measures to put an end to global greenhouse gas emissions, and to unify efforts to reduce the repercussions. Climate change.

Immediately after the announcement, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed: “We are pleased that the General Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has chosen the UAE to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023, especially since this choice coincides with our preparations to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country.” UAE, and we affirm our continued commitment to supporting the efforts of the international community aimed at intensifying cooperation with the aim of reducing the repercussions of climate change and the challenges it causes.”

His Highness added: “The late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was keen to protect the environment, and his approach constituted an incentive and source of inspiration for the progress we have achieved in the field of the environment and the development and diversification of the economy over the past fifty years, and this legacy will remain a beacon.” “For us in our endeavors to ensure the well-being of today’s and tomorrow’s generations.” His Highness continued: “We seek for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to be a forum for solutions, and I am confident that our young and open country to the world will be able, through its deep experience, to push towards finding practical solutions to the most pressing global challenges.”

Save the planet

The UAE’s hosting of the COP28 Conference of the Parties in a few days comes thanks to the vision of the wise leadership, and the commitment to the sustainable development approach established by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and a reflection of the world’s appreciation for the positive contributions made by the country in the field of climate action, and that it realizes that the time It is time to take ambitious climate action to save the planet, with the support of the international community, and through an ambitious plan that focuses on actual progress and transforming challenges into opportunities for economic growth.