Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed, during a phone call, with the State of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them and expand their horizons in light of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, in addition to a number of Regional and international issues of common concern.

The two sides exchanged, during the phone call, views on regional and international developments, developments in the “Covid-19” virus pandemic in the two countries and the world, in addition to effective cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India in dealing with this virus, and the exchange of experiences in this regard.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Narendra Modi on the “Republic Day” which fell on the 26th of this January, expressing his wishes for India and its friendly people continued progress, stability and prosperity.

His Highness affirmed the depth of the Emirati-Indian relations in various fields, and the UAE’s keenness to develop them for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples, especially in the economic, trade, technology, energy and other fields.

For his part, the Prime Minister of India expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for congratulating him on the “Republic Day,” indicating India’s great interest in developing its relations with the UAE and investing the available opportunities in the course of these relations in various fields.