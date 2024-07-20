His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on her re-election as President of the European Commission for a second five-year term.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “I congratulate Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as President of the European Commission, and I wish her success in her duties.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that “the UAE is keen to continue building its partnership and enhancing cooperation with the European Commission to achieve common goals in consolidating the foundations of peace and stability in the world.”