His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said: “We affirm our commitment to promoting the values ​​of brotherhood, dialogue and coexistence.”

His Highness congratulated Antonio Guterres and Latifa Bin Zayatin for winning the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity.

“On the International Day of Human Fraternity … we affirm our commitment to promoting the values ​​of brotherhood, dialogue and coexistence … and on this occasion and in appreciation for their contributions and efforts, we congratulate Antonio Guterres and Latifa bin Zayatin on their receipt of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity launched by the UAE,” His Highness said, through a tweet on Twitter, yesterday. It stems from the document of human fraternity. ”

His Highness said in another tweet: “I spoke during two phone calls with the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and the Pope of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis, regarding the consolidation of the principles of the Human Fraternity Document, in light of the challenges facing humanity, foremost of which is the Coronavirus pandemic. Working to promote coexistence and brotherhood in the world ».

In addition, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity yesterday evening organized a “virtual” global celebration to honor the winners of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity for 2021, with the participation of the Pope of the Catholic Church, His Holiness, Pope Francis, and the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

The award jury announced, in its inaugural version, the selection of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the French activist of Moroccan origin, Latifa Ben Ziatine, to honor this award, in appreciation and celebration of their efforts in defending the issues of peace and coexistence, the elimination of conflicts, and the emphasis on The effectiveness of dialogue as a tool for avoiding destructive conflicts, and upholding the humanitarian values ​​and principles stipulated in the Human Fraternity Document.

The celebration was broadcast on the website of the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi, under the title “Celebrating Human Fraternity”.

The ceremony began with a speech by the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in which he emphasized that the celebration of the “Document of Human Fraternity” is a celebration of a “historical global event”, born two years ago, to herald the beginning of a message of peace that the wise people of the world carry to all humanity, calling for Fraternity and cooperation, stopping wars, spreading tolerance and harmony, rejection of intolerance and hatred, and power politics and arrogance.

He expressed his hope that the fourth of February of every year would be a wake-up call to wake up the world and alert its leaders, and draw their attention to the necessity of consolidating the principles of human fraternity.

He said: “I am committed, God willing, in what remains of my life in this world, to continue working with my brother Pope Francis, and with my brothers scholars of religions and their symbols, and indeed with all those who love good and peace, because we make the principles and goals of human brotherhood a tangible reality in which they live. Big and small in the whole world ».

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar expressed his deep appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who continues the path of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, for his benevolence of sponsoring this document, and sincerely and sincerely supporting the initiatives Establishing it, rooting it and spreading it all over the world.

His Eminence also addressed the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, greeting and blessing for honoring him with the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, noting his tireless efforts to spare humanity the scourge of conflict and alleviate the effects of the global pandemic and the consequent difficulties that affected everyone, and also blessed activist Latifa Bin Zayatine for winning the award .

In his speech, the Pope of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis, affirmed that human brotherhood is today a necessary and inevitable matter for humanity, in order to strengthen its unity and solidarity, stressing that there are many challenges that require unity, fraternity and cooperation among human beings, and the consolidation of a culture of mutual respect and openness On the other, and belief in the principles of human brotherhood.

He said, “Mankind that descends from one origin, despite the differences in its current cultures, is able to strengthen its solidarity and respect the cultures and traditions of the other, and to be a source of inspiration for strengthening brotherhood and not for bargains, and it is time to listen and sincerely accept the other.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, attributed the Secretary-General of the United Nations winning the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity to his influential role in stopping conflicts and wars, and launching initiatives aimed at ending violence and violations, upholding the interest of mankind and humanity and consecrating brotherhood and peace.

He emphasized that the activist Latifa Bin Zayaten’s obtaining the same award comes in recognition of her great role and her ability to transform her personal tragedy into successive successes that honor the memory of her lost son, and all victims of violence and terrorism.

Ben Ziatine: The award promotes a culture of peace

The French activist, Latifa Bin Zayatin, said: “I stand with great humility before this great honor represented by the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which is not only a tribute to the initiatives I presented, but also a celebration of all the efforts made by my colleagues to eliminate extremism, through dialogue, mutual respect and promotion A culture of peace and coexistence ».

She added, “The situation in France and Europe has posed a great challenge due to the feeling of exclusion and marginalization that affects the psyche of young people, but we were able to make tangible progress, and we will continue to work with both families and societies to protect young people from extremism.”

Guterres is proud and grateful

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said: “With all humility, gratitude and a sense of pride, I receive the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which I consider as an appreciation of the efforts made by the United Nations everywhere to promote peace and human dignity, especially in light of the difficult times the world is going through. It contains pandemic threats, climate, wars and conflicts in different parts of the world.

He added, “It is wonderful to see great leaders, such as His Holiness the Pope and the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, pushing humanity toward meeting, union and dialogue in order to promote peace, and to reinforce the brotherhood necessary to face challenges and defeat hatred.”

Judgement comity

The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity jury is formed annually, to include in its membership a representative of the Grand Imam, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, a representative of His Holiness the Pope of the Catholic Church, a representative of the United Nations, in addition to two persons chosen by the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity.

The committee was formed this year by the Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, Chairman of the Non-Voting Arbitration Committee, Judge Muhammad Abdul Salam, and former Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Diiang, the 27th Governor-General of Canada, Mikael Jean, and the former Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. , Mohamed Yusuf Kalla, President of the Supreme Court of the Vatican, Cardinal Dominique Mamperti, and the former President of the Central African Republic, Catherine Samba Banza.

