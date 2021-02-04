Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad and WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday, made two phone calls with His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, coinciding with the world’s celebration of the “International Day of Human Fraternity.” »That falls on February 4th.

During the two calls, His Highness exchanged conversations with them regarding the consolidation of the principles of the Human Fraternity Document and the importance of promoting the values ​​of coexistence and solidarity in light of the common challenges facing humanity, especially with the Corona pandemic, and working together to overcome these challenges.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE will continue to work to support everything that establishes human solidarity, as it believes that it is the only way to build a bright present for humanity and its future.

For their part, His Holiness, Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, expressed their thanks and appreciation for the role of His Highness in building bridges of understanding and promoting the message of human brotherhood and peace to the world, especially his sponsorship of the signing of the “Document of Human Fraternity” in Abu Dhabi, leading to the adoption of nations The date of the United Nations signing the International Day of Human Fraternity.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to promoting the values ​​of brotherhood, dialogue and coexistence. His Highness congratulated the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the French activist Latifa bin Zayaten, for winning the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity 2021.

His Highness said, in a tweet on his Twitter account, on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity

“On the International Day of Human Fraternity … we affirm our commitment to promoting the values ​​of brotherhood, dialogue and coexistence … On this occasion, and in appreciation of their contributions and efforts, we congratulate Antonio Guterres and Latifa Bin Zayaten on their receipt of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, launched by the UAE emanating from the (Human Fraternity) Document.”