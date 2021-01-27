Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has provided $ 10 million to support the Carter Center in the United States of America, as part of his initiative to combat neglected tropical diseases, coinciding with the second annual International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, which coincides with January 30, 2021, which aims to enhance global awareness of the urgent need to eradicate neglected tropical diseases. This support allows for continued cooperation in support of global health issues, in particular the eradication of Guinea worm disease.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Today we follow in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations for decades-long relations with the Carter Center, to combat Guinea worm disease and spread hope in affected communities,” stressing that the current challenges The “Covid-19” pandemic demonstrated the importance of health in achieving development and prosperity for societies. He added, “We will spare no effort in extending a hand to others to overcome health challenges.”

His Highness said: “We continue with full determination in our commitment to cooperate with our partners in combating preventable infectious diseases and helping humanity overcome the ordeal of disease and poverty and enjoy a healthy and dignified life.”

This partnership dates back to the historic meeting between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and former US President Jimmy Carter, during his first visit to the UAE.

President Carter spoke about his initiative to eradicate a debilitating parasitic disease that afflicts the population in large parts of Africa, and the late Sheikh Zayed responded by making a generous donation to the Carter Center.

The meeting resulted in a partnership to serve humanity that lasted three decades, which contributed to the achievement of achievements close to the elimination of the disease .. Thanks to these efforts, the elimination of Guinea worm disease has become closer than ever before, after the statistics of the Carter Center indicated that the number of cases of Guinea worm decreased to Half to only 27 in 2020 despite the challenges posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic.

It is worth noting that the Carter Center has managed to reduce the incidence of Guinea worm disease by 99.99% since 1986, and this neglected tropical disease will become the first disease to be eradicated without the use of vaccines or drugs.

Commenting on the firm cooperation between the UAE and the Carter Center, former US President Jimmy Carter said: “We have a strong relationship with the United Arab Emirates that dates back to the close friendship with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continues today through the charitable initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his support .. Thanks to these efforts, the UAE has become today a strong ally in the fight against Guinea worm disease and other neglected tropical diseases .. Together, the United Arab Emirates and the Carter Center formed a strong relationship that transcended generations.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation for “the exceptional support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to combat neglected tropical diseases.”

The 30th anniversary of the partnership between the Carter Center and the UAE is witnessing the establishment of a virtual event, with the participation of His Excellency Yousef Maneh Al-Otaiba, the country’s ambassador to the United States of America, Jason Carter, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Carter Center, Paige Alexander, Chief Executive of the Carter Center, and Simon Bland, CEO of the International Institute for the Elimination of Infectious diseases.

Guinea worm is a debilitating disease that affects people in large parts of Africa

The ongoing cooperation with the Carter Center confirms the UAE’s commitment to global health issues and the fight against debilitating diseases, including malaria, polio, and neglected tropical diseases.

The state affirms its commitment to eradicating infectious diseases by placing the issue at the top of the agenda, maintaining progress and enhancing funding, and working closely with global partners and multilateral initiatives to mobilize support and financing.

Since 2011, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has allocated more than $ 250 million to support international efforts to eradicate polio, which embodies his personal commitment and affirmation of eradicating preventable diseases.

The former President of the United States Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, founded the Carter Center in 1982, which works for the advancement of human rights and the alleviation of human suffering.