Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said, in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “With wide international participation … I witnessed the launch of the World Government Summit in Dubai, which reviews the most prominent current and future global challenges and the best ways to develop government and institutional performance.”

He added, “We aim in the UAE to contribute to serving humanity for a more developed, prosperous and prosperous future.”

Today, the work of the World Government Summit in Dubai kicked off, under the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments”.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, witnessed the first day of the summit, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The Dubai Government Media Office stated on its official Twitter account that the global summit brings together 20 heads of state and government, more than 250 ministers, and 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and international experts.

The office added that the summit represents the largest gathering of its kind globally, with the participation of 150 countries, and its work will continue until February 15.