His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr, asking God Almighty to restore this blessed occasion to everyone. And Yemen and blessings.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla.

During the meeting – which took place at the ruler’s palace in Umm Al Quwain – their Highness exchanged fraternal conversations about the march of good and development for the homeland under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” … calling on the Almighty to perpetuate His Highness good health. And wellness and happiness and restore this blessed occasion to our dear homeland and our loyal people with more prosperity, prosperity and sophistication.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

