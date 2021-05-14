His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah … exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr .. We ask God Almighty to restore this blessed occasion with goodness. Yemen and blessings on everyone.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi .. in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness expressed his sincere wishes to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, for good health, happiness and a long life.

Their Highnesses – during the meeting that took place at the Badi Palace in Sharjah – exchanged fraternal conversations about the process of civilized development taking place in the country, recalling the role of founding leaders in building the edifices of this country and raising it.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi wished for our country and people more prosperity, progress and prosperity under the leadership of the leader of his blessed career, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, calling on God Almighty He will repeat this occasion to His Highness with good health, wellness and happiness .. And to the Arab and Islamic nations with peace and stability, and to lift the epidemic on all of humanity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Authority. Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Head of the Civil Aviation Department, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office, and Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Undersecretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Mubarak Al-Mazrouei and head of the Amiri Diwan, Rashid Ahmed bin Al-Sheikh, and Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al-Jarwan.





