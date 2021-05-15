His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr, asking the Almighty to restore this blessed occasion to everyone with goodness, Yemen and blessings.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

Their Highnesses also exchanged – during the fraternal meeting that took place at the Jebel Jais Rest House – cordial conversations related to the march of the homeland and the achievement of the citizen’s happiness and aspirations under the leader of the Blessed Good March, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. Good health, wellness and happiness, and to restore this blessed occasion to our country and our people while they enjoy more prosperity and prosperity

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors Abu Dhabi Airports, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, head of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi





