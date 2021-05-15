His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr, asking the Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion With goodness, Yemen and blessings on everyone.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, at Rumaila Palace in Fujairah. During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal cordial conversations related to the process of civilized development taking place in the country, recalling the role of the founding leaders, “may God have mercy on them”, in consolidating the edifices of this country and enhancing its global standing. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi wished for our country and people more prosperity, progress and prosperity under the leader of his blessed career His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, calling on God Almighty to bless His Highness has good health, wellness and happiness.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors Abu Dhabi Airports, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, head of the Department of Industry and Economy, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, head of the Fujairah Free Zone, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi .