His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr .. asking God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion with goodness, Yemen and blessings. Everyone have to.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi at Rumaila Palace in Fujairah.

During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal cordial conversations related to the process of civilized development taking place in the country, recalling the role of the founding leaders, “may God have mercy on them”, in consolidating the edifices of this country and enhancing its global standing.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi wished for our country and people more prosperity, progress and prosperity under the leader of his blessed career His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” On His Highness good health, wellness and happiness.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

