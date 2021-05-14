His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, asking God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion for everyone. With goodness, Yemen and blessings.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Their Highnesses also exchanged, during the fraternal meeting that took place at the rest of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman in the Al Hili district, cordial conversations related to the uplifting of the homeland and the citizen under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, calling on the Almighty to bless His Highness has good health, wellness and happiness, and to restore this blessed occasion to our homeland and our people with more prosperity and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Development Department Tourist, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Hamad bin Ghalaita, Private Secretary to His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, Tariq bin Ghalaita, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, and Youssef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Protocol and Hospitality, and a number From sheikhs and senior officials.